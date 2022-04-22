A recent statistic of the Dubai Charitable Society revealed that it spent 10,556 thousand dirhams as allocations to 6,664 orphans from inside and outside the country last year, as part of the social and cultural care programs provided by the association to this segment of society throughout the year.

The report indicated that the association spent 9 and a half million dirhams for six thousand and 364 orphans in 19 countries, in addition to allocating about one million dirhams to three hundred orphans inside the country, in cooperation and partnership with sponsors and benefactors.

For his part, Khaled Al-Olama, Secretary of the Society, said that caring for orphans is one of the most important social programs for which annual budgets are allocated to enhance its activities for this category on national and religious occasions, to bring joy and happiness to its members by providing their daily and seasonal living needs.

He added: “The orphan sponsorship project is one of the main social and humanitarian programs for any charitable society, which is added to the programs and projects that provide assistance to poor families, widows, divorced women, and care for students and people with special needs.

The scholars valued the contributions of people with compassionate hearts and generous hands that alleviate the suffering and deprivation of orphans, in response to the guidance of the Noble Qur’an and the call of the Noble Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, to honor these people and compensate them for the loss of their parents, while awaiting the reward of God Almighty in this world and the hereafter.

The Secretary General explained that “Dubai Charity” communicates with the orphans of the “outside”, through the external committees supervising them, which in turn send periodic reports on their conditions and needs to inform their sponsors of their living conditions.

The scholars stated that the Dubai Charitable Society’s Ramadan campaign aims to increase the number of sponsored orphans locally and abroad by collecting more donations for them, contracting new sponsors for them, and providing them with cash, either on an annual or semi-annual basis.

The official called on the people of goodness and charity to intensify their giving in this holy month in particular and the rest of the months in general, to expand the base of beneficiaries of the orphan sponsorship project, and to take the initiative to donate through the channels designated for donation.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

