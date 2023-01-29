That’s who is the one who could soon land in Honduras

The new edition of theIsland of the Famous is getting closer and the release of gossip about the program is therefore inevitable. Ilary Blasi is preparing to return to the helm of the program and there are many names of the presumed castaways who could soon land in Honduras. Among the many in the last few hours the name of is circulating Gian Maria Sainato. Let’s find out who he is and get to know him better.

Gian Maria Sainato could be one of the castaways of the next edition of theIsland of the Famous. The news was made public by the site ‘BlogTvItaliana.it’ which revealed that the influencer would have entered the sights of the authors of the reality show.

This is what the well-known portal reports regarding the alleged one participation by Gian Maria Sainato as shipwrecked atIsland of the Famous:

A draft would have told us that there would be the intention to propose it in Ilary Blasi’s reality show due to various personal vicissitudes but also due to the miraculous remise-en-forme that the young man has been advertising for some time on his social profiles.

Gian Maria Sainato: who is presumed shipwrecked from theIsland of the Famous

For those who don’t know him, Gian Maria Sainato is known in the Italian entertainment world for his participation in the program Wealthtogether with Tommaso Zorzi and ad Electra Lamborghini.

The former face of Wealth he was also a guest in Barbara D’Urso’s living room where he did went against Tommaso Zorzi, accusing him of outing him on TV. Following what happened, the former winner of Big Brother VIP he lashed out harshly against Gianmaria, against whom he declared on Twitter:

But is that guy who hangs around TV lounges bad-mouthing me aware that he owes me dinner?

At the moment the news of Gian Maria Sainato’s participation in theIsland of the Famous hasn’t been yet confirmed. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news about it.