We are applying the logic of marketing to warfare

Steps for individual profiling: you are looking for a mattress and you receive advertising for mattresses for a month. Steps for the cancel culture: the Vikings of the Seventh Century AD – who did not know writing except in a primitive form – were a very advanced people because they were capable to build boats (14 Centuries before the Greeks had arrived in Sicily by train?). Steps for insect meal: I’d personally prefer a fried cricket to a plate of cassoeula. But for the arms dealers who add fuel to the fires of war to empty warehouses, it must not pass. Applying marketing logic to war is aberrant. How to open the door of the house to a sewer company to let it clog the drains.

I understand the ties of ours Minister of Defense with AIAD (Federation of Italian companies for aerospace, defense and security)but to state that qWhen Russian tanks arrive in Kiev, World War III will break out without evaluating the consequences of such a statement is too much even for an advertiser. By now we govern with fear and with emergencies, we all know the writings of Giorgio Bianchi and Davide Rossi, but there is fear and fear. One account is an insurer who wants to sell us a life insurance policy, another an arms salesman who wants to convince us that the budget for military spending – already increased to 2% of GDP – is insufficient.

In this dystopian present where pharmaceutical companies launch first the new viruses then the relative vaccines (which however do not stop the chain of contagion at the first inoculation, but perhaps from the fifth onwards), all of humanity lives on induced needs. It is legitimate and desirable that a glazier throw stones at the windows, a coachbuilder hit cars with a sledgehammer and so on. WW3 is the deal of the Century, no doubt a tank maker sees it that way. Frankly, I look at things from a slightly different point of view. Which is not that of the sympathetic environmentalist who appeared on TV the other night (I won’t even mention her name), worried about the pollution caused by the explosions.

I am more concerned about the tens of thousands of human beings already dead and those yet to die in a carnage returning humanity to barbarism. And I’m even more worried about the irresponsibility, amateurism, crass ignorance of our leaders (and I’m talking about world leaders, not Crosetto). I have no desire to die. Above all, I have no desire to see my loved ones die. Let’s stop this madness, whatever the cost. It could be the price of our survival. Adding fuel to the fire is irresponsible. Otherwise, let’s legalize blood feuds, restore honor killing, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, and once and for all we’ll go back to living like beasts.



