In a recent interview, the renowned actor Ismael La Rosa opened up about the problems he faced in his relationship with his wife, Virna Flores. The couple, who have shared a long history together, went through difficult times that put their love and commitment to each other at risk.

This was revealed during a section of the program “Questions that burn” where the driver asked the actor of the famous soap opera ‘Rich Vicky’ about their sentimental situation with their partner and about the separation conflicts they have had. He assured that there were several in his life.

“We have had ups, downs and undergrounds like any relationship. Whoever says that there is a perfect couple is because they do not know what Perfection does not exist. The only thing perfect is creation,” she mentioned.

In this way, he expressed that not everything was rosy, so a pause was necessary and that each one take their time to think about things and talk about it later. “Also we had moments of separationmoments in which we told ourselves that we were up to here,” he added.

Despite the obstacles, La Rosa stressed that both were willing to make the effort for their relationship to continue and strengthen. There were various challenges in their lives, but they did not lose hope and found solutions by working together and seeking professional help in the form of therapy.

The actor emphasized that the key to overcoming the problems was their willingness to compromise and do the work necessary to keep their love intact. Their determination and joint effort allowed them to move forward and consolidate their relationship throughout more than 20 years.

How many years has Ismael La Rosa been married?

Peruvian artists Virna Flores and Ismael La Rosa are recognized for having one of the strongest relationships within the national artistic milieu, which is evident both in their work and in their life as a couple. Both have demonstrated this on various occasions, most recently holding their 25 years of marriage.