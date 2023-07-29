Two decades ago, in March 2003, a coalition of countries led by the United States began the invasion of Iraq. The photographer Moises Saman was in the country as a special envoy for the newspaper Newsday. Glad Tidings of Benevolence (Gost Books)the book that he launched last spring, is a graphic review of the chaos that presided over the region in those days.

IRAQ. Baghdad, Iraq. June 2008. American soldiers inside a Stryker fighting vehicle return to base after a patrol in western Baghdad. —-PIEFOTO—- US soldiers patrol the road between the Iraqi capital and the airport. Moises Saman (Magnum Photos / Contact) —-PIEFOTO—- The recording of the program ‘The Colbert Report’ in Baghdad. Moises Saman (Magnum Photos / Contact)

Member of the legendary Magnum agency, the American photographer raised in Barcelona (he speaks impeccable Spanish) remembers how it all began: “I remember being on the roof terrace of the Palestine Hotel and feeling the terrifying silence that covered Baghdad just before the bombing that started the war. The silence ended with the echo of anti-aircraft fire from Iraqi army batteries and their bullets lighting up the sky like shooting stars,” he explains.

—-PIEHOTO—- Three children among the buildings destroyed by the war. Moises Saman (Magnum Photos / Contact) —-PIEFOTO—- A cemetery on the outskirts of Samarra. Moises Saman (Magnum Photos / Contact)

Saman learned of the regime firsthand, when he was arrested by Saddam Hussein’s secret police and imprisoned in Abu Ghraib for eight days while the dictator fell. “This experience was ironic. Nowhere was my field of vision more limited, more controlled than in prison, but I actually caught a glimpse of something that is normally hidden from view. I was still a journalist, but now I was a prisoner, a participant, ”he recalls.

A man tames a horse during the first days of the invasion. Moises Saman (Magnum Photos / Contact)

Saman confesses that Iraq was a turning point: “As the war revealed its ambiguous, uncertain and confusing nature, it became more difficult for me to live up to the expectations attached to the role of a journalist. I felt more and more attracted to capture those moments of peace, defined by nuances, that show human dignity, that give face to Iraqis who live every day with the immense challenges of insecurity, violence and poverty”, he concludes.