Two workers, in full swing yesterday morning next to one of the platforms of the Cartagena terminal. / JM Rodriguez / AGM

In the midst of the transfer of passengers, and with the due security measures, the workers of the Geotecnia y Cimientos SA company maintain this August the push for the rehabilitation works of the Cartagena railway station, promoted by Adif with a budget of 5 .15 million euros. Windows, doors, stained glass windows, tiles, masonry and pavement are some of the elements that will be restored or renovated, within a project that includes the introduction of a new canopy on the head platform and a parking area, with spaces exclusively for people with reduced mobility. In addition, the architectural barriers that still exist in this modernist-style building, inaugurated in 1907, will be removed.

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator, a company belonging to the Ministry of Transport, began some work in March. They will last 20 months. One of its objectives is “to value the quality of the railway architectural heritage and improve comfort conditions”. It is a first step to modernize the railway complex, which must also be adapted for the arrival of the AVE. State sources place this milestone in the year 2027. The official date is yet to be confirmed.