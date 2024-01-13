DirectChronicle

Isco, who was not having a good game, gave Betis a well-deserved victory against a Granada that gave a lot of fight in a packed Benito Villamarín, with more than 50,000 spectators in the green and white stadium. It was a hard-fought, fair victory, achieved by Betis in a complicated context due to its large number of casualties. Granada also made it difficult. The three points get a team out of the slump that had not won in five league games and is now out of the Cup. Granada, tough and defensive, was also frustrated by a very fair offside by Arezo in the 82nd minute. Cuadra Fermández scored a goal, but the VAR annulled the goal as the visiting forward was in an illegal position. Betis' victory was based on Isco's goal and Luiz Henrique's great game, brilliant on both sides. The victory of the Beticos had merit, as they saw how Ayoze and Aitor Ruibal left injured, conditioning Manuel Pellegrini's changes. In fact, the coach took a gamble by removing Willian José from the field and bringing in Fekir, who is in a bad moment after his long injury. With Isco and Fekir as forwards, the Betic victory came, with the collaboration of Marc Roca and good luck, as Isco's ball touched Arezo and went under Batalla's legs. Granada has improved thanks to Medina. It is also being reinforced in the winter market with players like Batalla himself, Méndez, Piatkowski and Hongla. However, too many points have been left along the way.

1 Rui Silva, Abner, Aitor Ruibal (Pablo Busto, min. 50), Sokratis, Pezzella, Isco Alarcón, Guardado, Luiz Henrique, Ayoze Pérez (Assane Diao, min. 18), Marc Roca and Willian José (Fekir, min. 68 ) See also A young man implicates his girlfriend in a loan of 75,000 dirhams and stops paying 0 Augusto Batalla, Carlos Neva, Miquel, Piatkowski, Bruno Méndez (Óscar Melendo, min. 90), Bryan Zaragoza, Gonzalo Villar (Hongla, min. 86), Callejón (Douglas Arezo, min. 68), Sergio Ruiz (Gumbau, min. . 68), Lucas Boyé and Myrto Uzuni (Doors, min. 86) Goals 1-0 min. 75: Isco Alarcón. Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez Yellow cards Bruno Méndez (min. 12), Myrto Uzuni (min. 33), Augusto Batalla (min. 43), Sokratis (min. 54), Assane Diao (min. 64), Isco Alarcón (min. 92) and Puertas (min. 94)

Betis was missing a goal and also the best version of Isco, somewhat subdued in the last few games. Even so, he deserved more against a brusque and very defensive Granada, who barely attacked and who, perhaps, too timid, did not believe in hurting Betis in their stadium. Thus unfolded a first half marked by the chilling entry of Bruno Méndez on Ayoze at 15 minutes. The center-back converted to full-back took the Betis winger off the field with his badly damaged ankle. Diao, his replacement in the Sevillian team, had Betis' best chance after a great play by Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian was the best of the local team and made very worthwhile plays on the wing. Granada, which started out bossy, was diluted. He had the goal on a volley from Boyé that Uzuni touched offside. Afterwards, he only lived by defending and Gonzalo Villar's good ball handling.

Betis, with more heart than quality, looked for the winning goal in every possible way. Batalla made a great save for Roca and the goal was lost in the face of the green and white harassment, with Granada too paralyzed. Guardado and Abner had two good chances until Pellegrini played with Fekir. He removed the striker, an unfortunate Willian José, and it was Isco who scored to blow up Benito Villamarín. The VAR did justice to Arezo's tight action and the Green and Whites limited themselves to keeping the ball against a Granada powerless in attack. Betis won, but must improve in attack if they want to be in Europe. However, his victory was fair after finishing up to 25 times over Granada's goal.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.