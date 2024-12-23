The footballer from Malaga, who this Sunday against Rayo started again seven months later, speaks out about the winks from the Real Madrid midfielder



12/23/2024



Updated at 11:23 a.m.





Rare is the week in which the name of Dani Ceballos does not currently appear Betis. It has been happening for a long time, especially when the opening of a transfer market approaches on the football calendar. There is much talk about a possible return of the Utrera native to Heliópolis although at the moment, thinking about the window of next January, it seems more than complicated. Due to the economic circumstances and also due to the fact that Dani Ceballos is having minutes in the team’s lineups. real Madrid.

However, among the gestures of the Utrerano footballer, the one published a few days ago on social networks has once again stood out. Dani Ceballos accompanied with a comment a publication in which the Green and White coach, Manuel Pellegrini, appeared in a Christmas montage along with the Betis footballers. Vitor Roque and Isco. “We just have to go back for Christmas,” said Dani Ceballos..

And precisely the Malaga footballer, who this Sunday returned to the starting lineup seven months later, spoke out on the matter. «Let’s see if he comes here now, he is making himself loved…»commented Isco on DAZN at the end of the match with Rayo at the Benito Villamarín.

Be that as it may, and especially because the player is now counting to Ancelottia hypothetical return of the Utreran to Heliópolis seems difficult at this time.