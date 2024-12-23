The Valladolid City Council, in collaboration with the CEOE employers’ association and the Chamber of Commerce, has launched the project ‘Valladolid Now‘ with the aim of positioning the city as a benchmark for business investment. This program, articulated through the Municipal Office of Projects and Investment Attraction, seeks to attract companies and talent, relying on the logistical and strategic advantages that the city offers.

Jesús Julio Carnero, mayor of Valladolid, highlighted in his presentation the relevance of the project as “a key driver for economic growth and job creation.” The initiative has an initial budget of 225,000 euros for this year, with a total investment of 450,000 euros in the first two years, and is projected as a fundamental tool to promote business development in a competitive environment.

Valladolid, located just over an hour from the capital of Spain via high speed, is presented as a complementary destination for Madrid investors. Its strategic location in the Atlantic Freight Corridor, which connects the Atlantic ports with Madrid and Europe, makes it a privileged logistics node. This factor, together with its proximity, reinforces the city’s attractiveness as a center of operations for companies that wish to diversify their activity outside the Community of Madrid.

According to Víctor Caramanzana, president of the Chamber of Commerce, the initiative will facilitate the attraction of capital and talent. “We want Valladolid to be a magnet for innovation and employment, taking advantage of its position to compete globally,” he stated.









Comprehensive support

The Municipal Office of Projects and Investment Attraction will be in charge of simplifying the administrative procedure and providing personalized advice to interested companies. This support ranges from the identification of suitable sites to access to key resources such as qualified personnel and tax incentives. In addition, the integration of employees and their families in the local community will be prioritized, an aspect that reinforces labor and social stability.

Ángela de Miguel, president of CEOE Valladolid, stressed the importance of public-private collaboration in the success of the project. “With our business network, we will facilitate companies’ access to a favorable environment for their expansion, offering logistical and strategic support,” he explained.

Strategic sectors

The project seeks to attract companies from consolidated sectors such as automotive and agri-food, as well as emerging areas such as technology, renewable energy and logistics. The city is also developing a socioeconomic and urban diagnosis to offer investors a complete view of available infrastructure, job profiles and environmental conditions.

This report, which will be updated annually, will be used as a tool to reinforce the image of Valladolid as a competitive and sustainable business destination.

National and international projection

During the first phase, ‘Valladolid Now’ will focus on promoting itself in Madrid and other key regions. In this way, on January 15, 2025, the project will be presented in the capital at the national headquarters of CEOE in an event that will be attended, in addition to the mayor of Valladolid, with the Madrid councilor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and with the president of the employers’ association, Antonio Garamendi. International initiatives are also being carried out to attract investments from Latin America and Asia. The second phase will be focused on direct support to companies, providing personalized solutions to the logistical and financial needs of investors. With this project, Valladolid seeks to consolidate itself as a strategic pole of business attraction. For Madrid investors, it represents an opportunity for expansion in a well-connected city, with dynamic sectors and a favorable environment for business.