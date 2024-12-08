The Minister of Housing and Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, has assured that the transformation of the state land entity Sepes into the large state housing company is “imminent.”

At the next board of directors of Sepes, on December 19some decisions are going to be adopted that go in the direction of its construction, the minister said in an interview with The Country published this Sunday and collected by EFE.

The direction in which the new company is going has to do with acting from the disposal and development of the land to the construction of the homes, their management or the mobilization and purchase of other homes as the Government has done in areas affected by DANA, he detailed.

This year, the ministry has reinforced its budget for the affordable housing stock, which it did not have before, and has put public land into operation for affordable housing.

Now it is about combining these efforts and involving other instruments that the Government had and, thus, Sepes’ own budget will be reinforced, that of the ministry, which will continue to increase, the resources of the recovery plan, the financing of the ICO, to the that the European Investment Bank will be added and the provision of Sareb homes, “where we had assumed the majority to give it a social dimension that until now it did not have.”

Sareb, a debt “of more than 50,000 million”

Regarding Sareb, he explained that it is the “legacy” that the PP left them, which was a debt “of more than 50,000 million” that they are converting into the possibility of public housing or land.

He added that the Government will work “rigorously, so that everything that we can take advantage of at this time from Sareb to make it immediately available to citizens, we are going to do” and will be managed through the new public company.

On the other hand, the decree on seasonal and tourist rental regulation which “must be ready to come into force before January 1”, at this time, has already been sent to the Council of State and, therefore, will have passed through the Council of Ministers before the end of the year.

As for the aid to those affected by DANA in Valenciathe Government is working collaboratively with the Generalitat, and a technical working group was formed.

In the first two royal decrees, the Government greatly focused all the aid aimed at housing, since, “after the irrecoverable losses of human lives, perhaps the most painful thing for these families is losing their businesses and their homes.”

“We are working with them on the technical analysis of the inspection and assessment of the damage and, at the same time, we are accelerating all aid,” he highlighted.