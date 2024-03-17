Christian Horner, the team manager Red Bull Formula 1, remains in the midst of controversy, especially when it was learned that the employee of the group who is the origin of the accusations of “inappropriate behavior” against the director of the team went there and filed the complaint before the Ethics Committee of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The BBC reported that the complaint came after the two allegations made previously. The first was on February 2, through the line that the FIA ​​is there to address the ethical rules of F1. That time, she referred to Horner's behavior.

And the second was on March 6, when the employee recalled the accusations from the first case and assured that if the FIA ​​did nothing, she would testify before the press.

The team leader was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by a teammate. Photo:@christianhorner

However, the FIA ​​said that it could not confirm the presentation of a complaint due to the procedures it applies internally in the management of this type of situation and due to “the strict confidentiality that exists and will be discussed,” it was said.

Horner has denied the allegations. Former member of the group Spice Girls He warned that this was not true. He has attended the races with his wife. he saw them in el Bahrain Grand Prixthe race with which the season opened a few weeks ago.

The former British pilot has been married since 2015 to the artist Geri Halliwell. Photo:@christianhorner

He was recently acquitted in an internal Red Bull investigation that lasted ten weeks and

which was carried out by a lawyer outside the team,” said AFP.

“The employee, suspended from her duties within the team after her complaint was rejected, would have decided to appeal that decision internally and asked Red Bull to reconsider its position, according to several media outlets,” the international agency said.

