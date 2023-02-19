The government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, took advantage of an act of the PSOE in Galicia this Saturday to charge against the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whom she accused of “leading the riot” against his predecessor, Pablo Casado, “to cover up corruption”. of the party The also Minister of Territorial Policy launched this criticism when it is about to be a year since the crisis that shook Genoa and ended up placing the Galician leader at the head of the popular.

At the inauguration of the ‘Municipal Social Cohesion Day’, which was held this Sunday in A Coruña with the presence of the candidates for the municipal elections in said autonomous community, Rodríguez regretted that the PP “speaks more than a year ago than They threw Casado out of the year of Feijóo ». A balance that, in the opinion of the socialist minister, is summarized in a “loss of moderation” of the president of the popular that she, she pointed out, “has no alternative to govern.”

In the midst of a crisis over the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law, the executive spokesperson once again used the abortion issue as a battering ram against the PP. “They do not even accept what is law – Rodríguez lamented – it is a right because the law says so, it is ratified by the Constitutional Court and it is framed in international rights. The women of Spain are not going to allow a single step back ».