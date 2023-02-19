US military test comes after North Korea launched a ballistic missile

The United States held this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) military air exercises jointly with South Korea and Japan on the Korean peninsula. The military test comes after North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Saturday (Feb 18). The information is from the news agency Reuters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the drills showed the defensive capability of South Korea. “overwhelming” of the countries. ” [O treinamento] strengthened joint operation capability and reaffirmed the firm commitment of the US to the defense of the Korean peninsula.”said the South Korean military.

The operation involved F-35A and F-15K fighters (South Korea), F-15 (Japan) and F-16 (USA), which escorted North American B-1B strategic bombers.

Japan’s defense ministry said the joint military exercises reaffirmed the country’s and US willingness to respond. “in any situation”. The agency also highlighted that security in the region was “more and more” compromised by recurrent North Korean ballistic tests.

North Korea fired after threatening the United States and South Korea with retaliation if they continued with joint military exercises, which have intensified since late 2022.

This Sunday (Feb 19), North Korea confirmed the firing of an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) model Hwasong-15. According to the North Korean state agency KCNAthe shot demonstrates that the country has potential “to make its nuclear counterattack capability fatal against hostile forces”.

In early January, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the country was discussing with the United States the possibility of holding joint exercises using nuclear assets. According to him, the US government would be “quite positive” about the idea. The South Korean government does not have such weapons.