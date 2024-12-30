

12/30/2025



Updated at 12:43 p.m.





Sevilla completed their second training session this morning after the week of rest that García Pimienta offered his players for the Christmas holidays. In it, the coach was able to see the two forwards of the first team at the pace of the rest of his teammates: Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho. The man from Lebrija had some discomfort in his back and did not leave the gym on Sunday afternoon, although it has been confirmed that with that pain he can train with the rest of his teammates and will be in the list of those called up to play in Almería next Saturday. This is the first event of 2025 and to which the club places special importance, since it is the other competition that the team is competing in this season and the rival is of a lower category, even though it is the leader of the Hypermotion League.

The casualties remain the same as days ago, no matter how much Djibril Sow is shortening the deadlines to help Sevilla sooner. Nianzou and Ejuke They are still out of combat and García Pimienta will have to outline which team he goes to the Almería stadium with, where he will finally be able to count on Pedrosa on the side, which should help him when forming a defensive line of guarantees, being able to take out Kike Salas on the sidewhere he is not completely comfortable. As there is no League match until the following weekend, the Nervionense coach will be able to go out with a typical eleven in the Cup and forget the lineups from previous rounds.

The one he can no longer count on is the captain, Jesus Navas. Who receives his particular tribute in the Sánchez-Pizjuánwhere he will also be with his current teammates (until tomorrow) and some historic ones during his time at Sevilla. Players who are in the group also continue to work with the rest of the group. exit ramplike his own Iheanachowhom his coach continues to defend in terms of involvement, although he knows that he cannot give him more opportunities than García Pascual, in first team dynamics. A case similar to that of Valentine Boatwhom his environment does not hide in negotiations with the Portbut that he must continue working until his final goodbye is finalized.