The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned of the penalty for violating encrypted communications services and broadcasting channels, through hacking operations aimed at decrypting them, as the penalty for this is imprisonment and a fine of up to one million dirhams, if the crime is committed through the information network, or any technical means. the information.

It also included video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms, to shed light on the newly issued laws, for individuals to use technicians to infringe and benefit from communications services, such as increasing the speed of the Internet or watching encrypted channels without subscribing, as this is a crime against them and the right of those who used them.

Al-Sharif said that the telecommunications sector is one of the most important vital sectors, on which countries depend in linking them with the outside world on the one hand, and with their administrations and people in the internal environment on the other hand, and with the development of the world of communication, this sector has become based on many ways of life, because it includes “the Internet.” Thus, the telecommunications sector has a direct impact on increasing the national income of countries, especially as it contributes greatly to changing people’s lives, and is one of the largest and most effective means working in the field of knowledge, after information, experiences and knowledge have become written and written in modern means of communication, websites and applications. And its role is not limited to science, but all activities from arts, sports, politics and everything even trivialities and violation of public morals.

He cautioned that in the light of the wide world of telecommunications services, there are people who deliberately infringe on this right, and harness their malicious efforts to use these services illegally, usually through the implementation of “hackers” such as hacking or stealing lines and others, or through programs and means Infringement on broadcast channels, whether audio or video, and this infringement is usually, when these channels are encrypted, which means that the person must subscribe and pay fees so that he can watch and listen to them, and this is the right of these channels, to enable them to cover their expenses and the expenses of their employees.

He pointed out that any infringement of the use of these services was confronted by the legislator, and decided a penalty for him under the provisions of Article (50) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law, and decided that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, and no more than For a maximum of one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, anyone who unlawfully benefits or facilitates for others to benefit from telecommunications services, or audio or video broadcasting channels, through the information network, or any information technology means.



