During the event held in Japan today to celebrate 20 years of the saga of KINGDOM HEARTS, SQUARE ENIX has released a trailer that presents the next news coming for the saga. First, the launch window for DARK ROADthe last piece of the mobile game KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ [CROSS]that is to say August 2022 up iOS And Android. For the same mobile platforms, another title was announced, this time made in 3D and called KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING-LINK. A closed beta test will be held later this year. Finally, the most important announcement concerns KINGDOM HEARTS IVwhich is officially announced and opens a new chapter in the history of Sorathat is to say “The Lost Master Arc“.

Sora awakens within what appears to be our world, and a character reveals to him that he is inside Quadratum. The usual giant Heartless appears in the middle of Tokyo and Sora throws himself in his direction without thinking twice, offering us a first piece of gameplay and showing us some news in the combat system, like a sort of grappling hook that comes out of the keyblade and that will allow us to reach otherwise inaccessible points. KINGDOM HEARTS IV it does not yet have a launch window or target platforms, but we can admire it, along with the other games announced, in the video below.

KINGDOM HEARTS IV, DARK ROAD, MISSING LINK – Trailer

KINGDOM HEARTS IV images

KINGDOM HEARTS images: MISSING-LINK

Source: SQUARE ENIX