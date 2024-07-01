A question came from a reader in which he said:

A friend of mine requested that I receive bank transfers in his name and account from his relatives during the period in which he resigned from his job and cancelled his residency, in order to move to another job and obtain a new residency. However, I fear that there will be a legal responsibility for my accepting his request, especially if a dispute arises between him and his relatives regarding the funds transferred to him.

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

If the transfers are in large amounts, they may expose you to criminal liability on charges of money laundering. I do not advise you to perform such services again. With regard to exonerating your liability, you are supposed to instruct the sending party to send you via e-mail or WhatsApp something indicating his desire to transfer a specific amount to so-and-so, and you will take it in the same way. From so-and-so, there is evidence that he received the money from you, and thus you will be safe from being held accountable for these amounts towards the sender and the addressee

