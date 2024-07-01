Ferrari’s development work continues on the heir of LaFerrari. Presented in 2014, the sports car from the Maranello car manufacturer is ready to be replaced later just over ten years: new prototypes of its successor have in fact been spotted undergoing road testing near the Maranello headquarters, effectively confirming rumours that its debut should take place by the end of the year.

The heir to the LaFerrari on the road

Currently dubbed the F250, Ferrari’s new sports car has been spotted wearing the now-familiar hard panels for camouflage and an all-black camouflage fabric suit. According to Carscoops, unlike what was thought initially the new Ferrari F250 may not be inspired by the 499P, twice winner of Le Mans, not even in terms of propulsion system: it seems in fact that the references will refer to the Vision Gran Turismo 2022virtual Ferrari concept created for gamers.

The new Ferrari F250

Let us remember that the virtual concept in question was potentially powered by a 3.0-liter V6 at 120° which generated 1,030 hp of total power and delivered 900 Nm of maximum torque, offered in combination with a three-engine hybrid system 326 HP that guaranteed four-wheel drive. Will it be the same on the standard F250? We’ll see, in the meantime we know that the dry weight of the car should be around 1,250 kg, and that the car itself could go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds and to 200 km/h in less than 5 seconds.