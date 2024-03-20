Espionage cinema is facing a revolution: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in 'Kick-Ass' and 'Tenet', could be the next James Bond, the most famous secret agent in the world. With his possible appointment, the story of Daniel Craig in front of this iconic character, which he played for 15 years in a total of five films and which earned him nominations in important awards.

The casting of Taylor-Johnson marks a new chapter for the franchise and reflects an evolution in both the narrative and the interpretation of the character. With Craig's farewell, fans hope that the new incarnation of the spy will bring freshness and modernity to the Bond legacy.

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the new James Bond?

The world of cinema is on the verge of a significant transition. Aaron Taylor-Johnsonwith his proven versatility and charisma on screen, is nominated as the favorite to play the next version of James Bond, as reported by The Sun in its Tuesday edition. Although there is still no official confirmation, speculation is growing around his candidacy.

The media cited a source who assured the suitability of the English actor for the role. “The role of James Bond is right for Aaron, if he decides to accept it”. Likewise, he indicated that they have already presented him with a formal offer and that they are waiting for his response to make the announcement official.

Last week, amid rumors of her nomination, Taylor-Johnson told Numero magazine: “It would be lovely and wonderful for people to see me in that role (as James Bond). I consider it a great compliment,” she stated.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a 33-year-old British actor who rose to fame after starring in 'Kick Ass' in 2010. The success of the film caused him to reprise his role in the sequel and to obtain more important roles in films such as 'Captain America: Private Winter', 'Godzilla', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Tenet', among others.

Are there more candidates besides Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play James Bond?

While Taylor-Johnson stands out as a leading candidate, other artists have also been considered for the role. Names like Idris Elba and Tom Hardy have arisen in various discussions, although without concrete confirmations.

Another name that was relevant among fans of the famous spy is that of Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DCEU and would be the favorite of many to play Bond; However, his different projects would prevent him from being Daniel Craig's replacement.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred in the 'Kick-Ass' saga and played Quicksilver in 'The Avengers'. Photo: LR composition/Lionsgate/Disney

For how many years did Daniel Craig play James Bond?

Daniel Craig He left an indelible mark as James Bond by playing the character for 15 years. His legacy includes blockbuster hits that redefined the saga and set new standards for spy films.

The 56-year-old Englishman began his career as James Bond in 'Casino Royale', a film that premiered in 2006. In addition, he starred in 'Quantum of Solace' (2008), 'Skyfall' (2012), 'Spectre' (2015) and 'No time to die' (2021).

What actors played James Bond?

From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, James Bond has been played by actors who left their mark on film history. Each brought their own essence to the character and contributed to the rich history of the franchise.

James Bond is a character created by the journalist and novelist Ian Fleming in 1953, who made his first appearance on the big screen in 'Dr. No' (1962). Since then, 25 films have been released about the spy who was played by six different actors.

The first to bring Bond to life was Sean Connery, who starred in 'Dr. No', 'From Russia with Love' (1963), 'Goldfinger' (1964), 'Thunderball' (1965) and 'You Only Live Twice'. After the participation of George Lazenby in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service', Connery would return in 1971 for 'Diamonds Are Forever'.

Subsequently, Roger Moore He was chosen to play the spy and became the actor who played James Bond the most times, doing so seven times. The films in which he participated are the following: 'Live and Let Die', 'The Man with the Golden Gun', 'The Spy Who Loved Me', 'Moonraker', 'For Your Eyes Only', 'Octopussy' and 'A View to a Kill'.

Timothy Dalton He donned the spy suit in the next two films ('The Living Daylights' and 'License to Kill'). For his part, Pierce Brosnan was the last one before Daniel Craig and starred in 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day'.