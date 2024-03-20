His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the successes achieved by Dubai’s economy within its various sectors enhance confidence in its future and the new opportunities for growth and prosperity that await it thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who established for Dubai an ambitious economic approach that is based at its core on a unique model of partnership with the private sector, and is based on anticipating opportunities and opening a wide space for everyone to benefit from them and develop them in a way that benefits both parties of this partnership and takes them both. To higher levels of success.

This came during a reception with His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, congratulated the country’s notables, ministers, senior officials, merchants, entrepreneurs and investors on the blessed month of Ramadan, at His Highness’s Majlis in the Nad Al Sheba area in Dubai.

During his conversation with the audience, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized the interconnectedness of Emirati society and the authentic values ​​that bring together its members under a wise leadership that spares no effort to make it happy. His Highness also noted the role of the private sector in promoting the comprehensive development process in Dubai, in In light of the strong foundations from which this partnership was launched, which the wise leadership is keen to surround with all the reasons for success, and in the context of the large targets included in the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” His Highness said, “The partnership between the government and private sectors has a solid foundation and its future is thriving… We are keen to Constant communication with our partners. We always welcome their suggestions and listen carefully to the ideas they present. We do not delay in implementing the best ones and those that are compatible with our economic goals.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the strong sectoral results, which represent a direct testimony to the extent of confidence that Dubai enjoys in the regional and international economic circles. His Highness pointed to the great goals that Dubai has set and summarized in its economic agenda for the next decade, especially at the level of commercial activity. His Highness said: “Economy Dubai is progressing and growing… The strong results of the trade sector confirm Dubai’s leadership as a hub for global trade… We have ambitious targets for the trade sector within Dubai’s economic agenda… We have the necessary infrastructure and we are counting on the role of Dubai’s merchants in shortening the time towards achieving them.”

For their part, the attendees expressed their deep appreciation for the great support provided by the wise leadership to various business sectors, and the special attention it gives to the trade sector due to its historical connection to the development of the Emirate of Dubai and its prosperity as a major center for finance and business in the region, and even as one of the most important business centers in the world, and their pride in what They are receiving continuous support and encouragement in Dubai, coupled with practical steps and unremitting efforts aimed at making Dubai the best city to live and work in, praying to God Almighty to bless Dubai and the UAE with more exaltation, progress and prosperity, and to the wise leadership with good health and wellness, and to restore these blessed days to everyone. Wishing the UAE and its generous people goodness, prosperity and blessings.