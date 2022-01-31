Although many fans are enjoying the film from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 there are also several who want to know when a new season of the anime will arrive. So far this has not materialized, but it is possible that there will be news about it soon.

That is what the official website of the series revealed, as well as the account in Twitter. What happens is that in a few days there will be a special presentation where there will be new news.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become quite popular

This event is closely related to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which currently exceeds $85 million dollars in Japan alone. It will take place on February 12 and four of the actors and actresses who participated in this film will be present.

They are about Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Yūichi Nakamura Y Takahiro Sakurai. Although it will take place in one of the cinemas of TOHO in Tokyo, it will be broadcast live in other theaters.

What will be revealed in this broadcast is not specified. But whoever says that there will be a ‘important announcement’ immediately alerted fans of anime based on the work of Gege Akutami.

Without a doubt, what would attract the most attention is that it be related to a new season. That is what everyone expects. Another film cannot be ruled out either, but what would attract the most attention is a sequel to the animated series for television.

The second season is highly anticipated

What does not seem likely is that the announcement of jujutsu kaisen be related to the manga. All because that type of information is shared in another way, and precisely, through the printed medium.

A staging with real actors? Although this possibility cannot be ruled out, it is not something that sounds so feasible. Those types of commercials are secondary and there would be no point in doing them in a packed theater and broadcasting it live.

In case of being a new wave of episodes, it would be necessary to see if MAP, the studio responsible for the first season and the recent film, has room in its work schedule.

The studio already has some projects announced for this year and others that have no date or release window. So it is possible that even if the new episodes are confirmed they will not come out in 2022, but in fact they will be for 2023.

