Manolo Molina, sports director of Real Murcia, had it clear for more than a week regarding the central defender who must replace Iván Casado, who has been injured for a long time. This is Héctor Martínez Torres (Alcalá de Henares, 27 years old), a defender raised in the Real Madrid youth academy and who played 21 games with the white subsidiary that became Second B champion with Zidane and Ramis, although he later lost promotion, precisely, at the hands of the UCAM.

He also played for Guijuelo and the Granada subsidiary, where he played 75 games and scored three goals despite being a central defender. After leaving the Nasrid team he has played in Cyprus and Hungary, although his intention was to return to Spain. The positions between the footballer and the Grana club were close last week and his arrival depended on him disassociating himself from the Hungarian club where he played. Héctor Martínez plugs the hole in the existing defense despite the arrival of Pedreño, a sub 23 defender who has already shown a good level, and the quality minutes contributed by the youth squad Jorge García. With the arrival of Héctor, Simón will have two central defenders with great experience.

In addition, Real Murcia has closed the signing of the Swedish attacker Zeidane Inoussa, a footballer who can play both as a playmaker and as a leading forward and who is owned by French side Caen. This 19-year-old footballer would occupy one of the under 23 places that remain free in the Grana first team.