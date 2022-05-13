Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the Japanese company, confirms that the number of users continues to grow.

Nintendo has made great decisions throughout its history, but it has also carried out some of the most questionable. One of the latest controversies has to do with its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Packan even more expensive subscription for their service that was soon booed on the net, as well as a critical article from us.

Due to this widespread response, one would think that this Expansion Pack is not enjoying much success among Nintendo Switch players. However, it seems that users of USA have found a certain charm in the new Nintendo service, as stated by its president, Shuntaro Furukawain the last question and answer session with shareholders.

This conversation has already been transcribed and published by the company, so we can read Furukawa’s statements regarding the average number of users who choose to try the benefits of this subscription: “The number of members of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is constantly increasing, and its share among the overall Nintendo Switch Online subscriber base is gradually expanding. By region, the proportion is especially high in the United States“.

In this way, it seems that the Expansion Pack is gaining a few followers, both in the United States and in the rest of the world. After all, Nintendo still injecting diverse proposals at your service, so we already have a DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, another for Splatoon 2 and several Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games, with Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards being the last great addition.

