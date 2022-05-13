The suspect of the drama in Geldermalsen, in which his wife Anna (38) and son Dani (6) died on Monday, did not pose a safety risk and was also not under suicide supervision in the Penitentiary Institution (PI) in Bielefeld, Germany. During the intake interview, the prison also did not know what he was suspected of. That’s what the director tells this site.

The 40-year-old suspect was found in his cell around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday morning after an attempted suicide. This happened during a regular check of the detainees. Emergency services were immediately called in, says prison director Uwe Nelle-Cornelsen looking back.

The condition of the Dutchman, who is in intensive care, is still critical, according to him. as the Public Prosecution Service East Netherlands already announced on Thursday† The PI informed the supervisory authorities and the police after the incident. The German police are investigating the case. See also Eagle FC lands in the US with an electrifying event in Miami

Questions or thoughts about suicide? Call 113 or toll-free 0800-0113, or go to www.113.nl†

‘Made a calm impression during the intake interview’

The penal institution has no indications of negligence by third parties, the director says. According to him, the Dutchman did not pose a safety risk either.



Quote

Moreover, at that time we were not yet aware of what he was suspected of Uwe Nelle-Cornelsen

Pursuit

M. became Monday evening around 10 p.m. arrested near Paderborn after a chase through customs. He wanted to check his car, but the Dutchman had run off when he saw the customs vehicle. He didn’t stop until the customs officers turned on the blue flashing light and stop signal. When verifying his identity, it turned out that a European arrest warrant had been issued against him. According to the Public Prosecution Service East Netherlands, he is suspected of double murder and arson. M.’s wife Anna (38) and son Dani (6) were found dead on Monday in their home in Geldermalsen after the fire brigade was called out to a fire in the house on Emmalaan.

OM: ‘No announcements at this stage’

Suspect M. appeared on Tuesday before the investigating judge of the court in Paderborn. During the hearing, he did not comment on the allegations against him, but agreed to an abridged surrender procedure.

Asked, among other things, what it thinks about the state of affairs in Germany and whether it can confirm the reading of the Germans, the Public Prosecution Service East Netherlands ‘is not making any announcements at this stage about the precise circumstances under which the suicide attempt of the suspect took place in a German cell and how this could have happened,” she wrote in a response. “Obviously this is the subject of research.” A spokesperson ‘cannot say’ why the Public Prosecution Service does not go into it.

The German justice could not respond to questions.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: