The bizarre lawsuit reached the Uttarakhand district courts in northern India by Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, parents of 35-year-old Shrey Sagar, who is being sued along with his wife, Shubhangi Sinha.

As reported by the newspaper ‘The Times of India’, Defendant’s parents argue that not having a grandchild has caused them “mental suffering”. From what they told the media, they have spent a large part of their money to give everything to their son and for this reason they feel they have the right to demand that they have a firstborn.

Furthermore, the couple argues that they paid for all the arrangements for the wedding that took place in 2016 hoping to have a baby in the family soon, which has not happened, so they demand financial compensation of almost 650 thousand dollars – more than two billion Colombian pesos – if their son does not give them a grandson in the next year.

According to the data that ‘The times of India’ managed to acquire, the parents not only paid their son a pilot career in the United States that cost around 65 thousand dollars and the wedding, but also covered the expenses of the moon of couple honey.

“My son has been married for six years, but they are not planning to have a baby yet. At least if we had a grandson to spend time with, our pain would be bearable.”, The father told the media.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad’s lawyer also explained that: “Every father’s dream is to become a grandfather. They have been waiting for years to be grandparents.”

So far, the couple that is being sued has not given any comment to the press about their position.

The hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 17, in the city of Haridwar.

How is the birth rate in India?

India is the second most populous nation in the world and, according to the Government Sample Registration System, which carried out a study on the birth rate in 2017, it is declining by 2.2 births per woman.

This because of many women no longer want to have childrenhowever, there is a great cultural load in that country regarding the subject, for which it is considered an offense against their parents.

The medium ‘Business Insider’ spoke with women in India who had made the decision not to have children and concluded that for that society it is still something out of the norm. This causes couples, especially women, to be judged by their close family and friends, as is the case in this lawsuit.

