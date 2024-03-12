The Last of Us Part 2 returns to be talked about with the upcoming second season of The Last of Us HBO and with the porting launched at the beginning of 2024 on PS5. We are talking about it again, however, also for a further reason: its possible arrival on a new platform, namely the PC.

In recent years, PlayStation Studios has transposed several of its exclusives onto PC with good success in terms of sales and, according to Twisted Voxelsthe next ad title become part of the Steam library passing through Sony is the second chapter of Ellie's adventures.

According to the words of the insider reshared by Twisted Voxel, the announcement of the new porting should arrive during the month of April 2024: there wouldn't be much left, after all. The insider also added that, unlike what usually happens, the period of time between the announcement and the actual exit it will be quite long.

We remain confident that the indiscretion turns out to be true and above all that Naughty Dog pays the right attention to this porting, in order to avoid unpleasant situations like the one that occurred at the release of the first The Last of Us on PC. In short, all we have to do is wait for the announcement in April.



