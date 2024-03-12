Journalist Cesara Buonamici, who works alongside host Alfonso Signorini at GF, let slip a spoiler about the program. She practically revealed the date of the Big Brother final

Small spoiler that perhaps shouldn't have come out of the mouth of the very famous and beloved television journalist. Cesara Buonamiciwhich supports Alfonso Signorini in hosting the reality show, in fact let slip the date of the Big Brother final. When will the last episode be of one of the longest and most controversial editions in the history of the program?

On Monday's episode of Afternoon Fivehosted as always by Myrta Merlino, after the daring exit of Barbara D'Ursoamong the guests in the studio there was also the well-known television journalist.

Cesara Buonamici commented on a whole series of topics that the Canale 5 afternoon programme he dealt with and which concerned current events. But, later, there was also talk of the episode of Big Brother which would have aired a few hours later.

Alfonso Signorini's adventure companion wanted to reveal some previews of Monday's episode of Big Brother. The reality show, in fact, airs on both Monday evenings and Thursday evenings.

A double weekly appointment, with many curiosities to know. For example, the journalist mentioned that the televoting to decree the vote would soon be closed second finalist, between Rosy Chin, Anita Olivieri, Paolo and Letizia Petris. But then she let something else slip…

Cesara Buonamici reveals when the Big Brother final will be

“Tonight there will be a second or second finalist after Beatrice Luzzi…This is a very exciting competition…Then we are getting closer to the grand finale, which will be on April 4th“.

So, now we know when the 2023 edition of the Canale 5 reality show will end. There are only a few episodes left and two finalists already know each other. After Beatrice Luzzi, decreed for some time now as before finalist of the television programthe winner of the new televoting was Rosy Chin, who defeated the competition made up of Anita Olivieri, Letizia Petris and Paolo Massella.