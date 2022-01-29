Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

Donald Trump, then President of the United States, arriving at the White House after a game of golf in November 2020. © Evan Vucci/dpa

Will Donald Trump run again? Will he be president again? The speculation doesn’t stop, now the Republican is fueling it further himself.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump golfing: During his presidency, it was not a sensation in America. After all, it’s a favorite hobby of the ex-president. But a clip that apparently shows Trump in the sport is now going viral. Because a statement by the President makes you sit up and take notice.

You can see Trump preparing to hit a golf ball. He wears the well-known red “Make America Great Again” cap – the important saying during his presidency. Then someone from the background says: “Now on the tee, the 45th President of the United States of America.” In golf, tee means the teeing area, the teeing area of ​​a hole or the object on which you place the golf ball to tee off.

Trump then turns around again and replies in the video: “45. and 47.” He immediately gets encouragement and a short clapping from the people around him: “Yes, I love that”, can be heard.

Of course, this is not an official announcement of his candidacy. So far, Trump has still left open whether he will really run for the presidency again. But there are several reports that he would get ready because of fundraisers. He also continues to have many supporters in the Republican ranks. Polls show high approval ratings in America for Trump.

The behavior shows that Trump apparently wants to do it again. In December 2021, the incumbent US President, Joe Biden, had already said that he could imagine a race against Trump in 2024. “Why shouldn’t I run against Donald Trump if he became a candidate?” he said in an interview with US broadcaster ABC at the time. He even hinted that if the Republican ran for office, his own willingness to run again might increase.

In the presidential election at the end of 2020, Biden and Trump had already competed against each other. But Trump does not accept his defeat. (cibo)