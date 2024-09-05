A couple of days ago the news broke about the biggest failure of PlayStation dwarves, Concorda game that sold so poorly that it was confirmed that its servers would be shut down, which currently have millions of active users trying to get the platinum as quickly as possible. And while no one will really miss the title, there are those who wonder about what will happen with its dedicated episode in the future series of Secret Level.

For those who don’t know about this program, it will be episodic in which there will be several cameos from different franchises in the industry, which will have a representation that is supposedly worth seeing, at least that is what its creators have mentioned when it was presented in Gamescom. One of those sagas chosen to participate was precisely the creation of Firewalk Studioswhich with its imminent disappearance, was in question whether the episode would air or not.

According to sources close to the specialized media, the episode will be released no matter what, despite the controversies, since there is no contract established to remove it in case of any controversy, at least one related to the performance of software sales. That means that in December we will be witnessing its premiere without any setbacks, unless Sony or the producer as such comes out to say something about it.

The franchises we will see in the series are the following:

– Armored Core.

– Concord.

– Crossfire.

– Dungeons & Dragons.

– Exodus.

– Honor of Kings.

– Mega Man.

– New World: Aeternum.

The program arrives on December 10th exclusively at the service of Prime Video.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It will be interesting that it will be released despite the problems. The question will really be what it is about, given that we do not know much about its characters.