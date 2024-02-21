Remembering is living and that seems to be what it does Sebastian Villa in the distant Bulgaria, where he acts in Beroe Stara Zagora and somehow he seems to long for his people in Colombia.

It may be of interest to you: Government of Gustavo Petro entrusts the Ministry of Sports to Luis David Garzón

His friend Alex Castro published a message of his, with the shirt of Sports Tolima, and immediately the Tolima fans were excited. The networks burned when Villa himself shared the photo in his stories, an encrypted message of possible return?

Photo: Instagram: Sebastian Villa

In Bulgaria The winger has barely played an official match, which draws attention, but there is an explanation: he and the club expected a ruling from the Fifa so that he can be summoned more regularly without the hint of the legal conflict he maintains with Boca Juniors, from where he left on bad terms.

Read here: James Rodríguez was not clear: he rejects the only official offer he had

Although he was still under contract with the 'xeneize' club, everything changed when the Colombian broke that bond unilaterally and considered himself a free agent to sign with any team.

In fact, town decided to travel to Colombia and then he went to Europewhere he was training with Lanzarote, from the third division, and then found himself with the option of signing with the Beroe Stara.

Villa celebrates goal with Boca Juniors.

Given this fact, Boca Juniors He couldn't take it anymore and immediately demanded compensation of five million dollars from Fifa, the release of the foreigner's quota and sporting sanctions against the Colombian.

Fifa made an important decision on the issue and it mainly affects Boca Juniors. And the governing body of football has been considered incompetent in the case, since it considers that it should be dealt with by the labor justice of Argentina.

We show you: Video: is this the fastest goal in the history of world football? Only 2.31 seconds

“The club received a 'slap' regarding the judicial dispute against the club's former player Sebastián Villa, sentenced to two years and one month in suspended prison for a crime related to gender violence against his ex-partner, Daniela Cortés. “, reported the media TyC Sports.

Sebastián Villa in action in the classic.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He concluded: “The court understood that this must be dealt with in the Argentine labor justice system and the Colombian will not be suspended nor will he have economic sanctions.”

Likewise, it was decided not to sanction sportingly or financially, so Villa will be able to continue playing in Bulgaria without problems.

Despite the decision, Boca Juniors He has one last bullet to spend and that is that he can appeal the decision before the Sports Court (CAS) in Switzerland. The board will analyze whether or not to deal with the situation that has been tormenting both parties for some time.

Photo: See also Sebastián Villa: these are the inconsistencies found in his statement Alejandro Pagni. AFP

Now, for the fans of the Tolima the longing is clear: in his passage through Ibagué, Villa He played 76 games, scored 9 goals and gave 15 assists before leaving for Argentina. To return to? It is clear that the hint to coach David González and the 'pijaos' board was sent. Now it's a matter of waiting…

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO