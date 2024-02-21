Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Games have always struggled a bit with the fundamental truth that we, as humans, need to eat in order to survive. The problem is that cooking and eating slow us down and take us out of the action, because they take time. It wouldn't do for Nathan Drake to hang about making a sandwich before exploring a Nepalese temple, now, would it?