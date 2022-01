Nienke Wijnhoven (who participated in 2017-2018 in The Voice) withdraws somewhat the day after the much-discussed broadcast. Yesterday at Beau she told about her experiences with Rietbergen. A charming man, she thought at first, who at first seemed to take care of her. But who also said ‘I would like to come and lie on you’ when Wijnhoven had to do a singing exercise while lying down.