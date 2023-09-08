New data fuel the hypothesis of a greater risk of this autoimmune disease among those who are more exposed to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, substances that can derive from combustion
I have read that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, for example from cigarette smoke and grilling, are associated with an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis: is this true?
He answers
Charles Selmi
Head of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (
).
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease which, although systemic, mainly affects the small joints of the hands and feet which become sore, swollen and stiff, especially when waking up in the morning. It is a non-rare disease that affects just under 1% of the general population, especially women in 80% of cases. North America is consistently one of the highest regions in terms of rheumatoid arthritis prevalence, with a 19% increase between 1990 and 2017 suggesting a better chance of early diagnosis but also the possibility that other environmental factors explain this increase.
Rheumatoid arthritis is considered the result of interactions between individual susceptibilities linked to sex, age, and above all genetic factors (well represented by other cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the family) and environment. Among the environmental factors, it has long been demonstrated that the cigarette smoke increases the risk of rheumatoid arthritis and makes its trend over time more aggressive, while in the past a correlation had also been demonstrated with occupational exposure to textile dust, asbestos or harmful agentsv
Specific toxic substances such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are a class of ubiquitous chemicals formed by the burning coal, oil, gas, wood or tobacco, or through the grilling of meat. To define the relationship between rheumatoid arthritis, cigarette smoke and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a study recently published in BMJ Open by American researchers who used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a database of information on the general population of the United States, including exposure to toxic substances in biological samples. The study demonstrated that exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons is associated with a increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis equally in smokers and non-smokers. In fact, the observed differences indicate that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are responsible for most of the rheumatoid arthritis risk associated with cigarette smoking. However, although polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon levels tend to be higher in smokers, they are also found in the majority of the population and can result from motor vehicle exhaust, natural gas, smoke from wood or coal fires, and eating grilled foods.
