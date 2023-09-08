Of Charles Selmi

New data fuel the hypothesis of a greater risk of this autoimmune disease among those who are more exposed to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, substances that can derive from combustion

I have read that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, for example from cigarette smoke and grilling, are associated with an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis: is this true?

He answers

Charles Selmi

Head of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (

).

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease which, although systemic, mainly affects the small joints of the hands and feet which become sore, swollen and stiff, especially when waking up in the morning. It is a non-rare disease that affects just under 1% of the general population, especially women in 80% of cases. North America is consistently one of the highest regions in terms of rheumatoid arthritis prevalence, with a 19% increase between 1990 and 2017 suggesting a better chance of early diagnosis but also the possibility that other environmental factors explain this increase.