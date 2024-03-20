Gasoline is less expensive than electric, because it saves you a lot of horses.

Electric cars are getting better and better, while the development of cars with a combustion engine seems to have stopped somewhat. There is no longer much to be gained from the motorcycle concept that has been making the world mobile for more than 100 years. This also means that the combustion engine has already undergone 100 years of further development.

While the electric car has only been a real thing since 2010 and will actually only be a full-fledged alternative from 2020. The technology is developing so quickly that electric variants will soon be more interesting than those with the pop motor.

Lancia Ypsilon: petrol significantly less than electric

Just look at the new Lancia Ypsilon. It is the first new Lancia in a long time and should be the start of a new rich future for the brand. The Ypsilon was introduced to us as an electric car. But today the Italian brand is actually launching a petrol version.

Well, 'petrol' version. Lancia itself speaks of a mild hybrid. It is a 1.2 three-cylinder engine with a 48V generator attached for support. That generator is connected to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The total capacity is no less than 99 Luftballons, er, 99 Pferdestärken. That is considerably less than the 155 whisper-quiet horsepower that you get with the electric Lancia Ypsilon.

The performance is not bad for an entry-level car in the B-segment. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 9.3 seconds, while the top speed is 189 km/h. @Wouter won't get out of bed for it, but it's just fine for the segment.

Differences

Are there any differences? Apparently the render-esque images are the same, but there are still a few details. The electric Yp does not have a grille, but the version with a pop motor does:

Left with grille, right the EV without grille.

The Ypsilon with Joris Driepinter also has a real exhaust:

Left with breathing pipe, right completely smooth.

the Lancia Ypsilon will be considerably cheaper than the electric variant. At least, abroad the difference will be big. In the Netherlands we have the BPM, where environmental offenders such as this Ypsilon with a petrol engine are dealt with severely from a financial point of view.

So the difference in price may be quite small here. Then wouldn't you immediately go for the electric version? It is not known whether the Lancia Ypsilon with a pop engine will also come to our region. So far we are looking forward to it Lancia's website only the Edizione Limitata Cassina and it is electric.

