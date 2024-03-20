The distinguished scholars, guests of His Highness the President, may God protect him, participated in the activities of the academic chairs organized by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments during the days of the holy month of Ramadan in a number of large mosques as part of this year’s Ramadan program.

As part of their daily program, the guest scholars delivered a number of lessons in the academic chairs, in which they dealt with the interpretation of selected surahs from the Holy Qur’an, aspects of the Prophet’s Companions, and Hadith sciences, in the presence of science students and a large audience who praised the comprehensiveness of this program and its meeting their religious, scientific, cultural, and intellectual needs.

It is noteworthy that the academic chairs program includes the Interpretation Chair, which deals with explaining the reasons for the revelation of the surahs and verses, explaining the purposes of the surahs and the major topics that they dealt with, interpreting the meanings and vocabulary, explaining the proportionality of the verses and surahs, identifying some scientific and linguistic aspects, mentioning the educational benefits of the verses, and the Muhammadiyah Chair, which talks about His birth, may God bless him and grant him peace, the signs of his prophecy, his moral and moral qualities, his worship, his miracles, his dealings with his family and companions, his tolerance with non-Muslims, in addition to the chair of hearing hadith.