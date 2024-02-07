Nataniel Sánchez has been living in Spain for a few years to be able to be part of new film projects that elevate her career as an actress. To do this, the artist has had to learn the accent of that country to sound like another Spaniard in the productions. However, although Sánchez has revealed that she is having good and new experiences, her character Fernanda de las Casas He is still remembered by several fans of 'At the bottom there is room'.

Since the return to Peruvian screens of the new season of 'AFHS', fans have constantly requested Nathaniel Sanchez that also returns to the series. It has been a year since the América TV production returned to the air after almost five years and the requests have continued, but this time the actress has already responded to her admirers.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about 'At the bottom there is room'?

Nathaniel Sanchez, on his Instagram account, made an announcement about a future project that he has been working on for months. Furthermore, he pointed out that this is a request from his fans who have been asking him for a long time.

“I have been receiving a request for a long time and it is finally going to come true, But before announcing it, I want you to guess what it is about, we have been preparing and coordinating for months to be able to give you the good news. So I leave you options: am I going to record a movie here in Spain? Is it that I am going to return to the series in which I participated eight years ago? Is it that I am going to record a song? What will it be? ? I read them,” she emphasized.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto wants to return to 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' as Grace Gonzales: “I want to see my people”

How did fans react to Nataniel Sánchez's announcement?

The fans of Nathaniel Sanchez They did not hesitate to respond and react to the video that the interpreter published. Many of the comments refer to Fernanda's return to the series, but others wish the artist the best and predict your success in any of the projects. This interaction by Sánchez continues to arouse the curiosity of many followers and anything can be possible in 'At the bottom there is room'.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alessandra Denegri the 'Chamaquita' after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Since when has Nataniel Sánchez lived in Spain?

Nathaniel Sanchez She became famous with her role as Fernanda de las Casas in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. The actress has resided in Spain since 2018. He undertook the journey since the América TV fiction ended and, since then, he has sought to grow as an artist in different genres of film and TV. Currently, Sánchez is making series and improving her accent to be able to be called in new productions.

Nataniel Sánchez learns the Spanish accent. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Nataniel #Sánchez #returning #39At #bottom #room39 #Actress #shocks #fans #unusual #announcement