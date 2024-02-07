Yes, of course, the Royal Military Police does receive BMWs with a straight-six. No Audis with V6s.

Every brand has its specialty when it comes to engines. At Porsche they like the six-cylinder boxer, Audi has the V10, Daihatsu is very strong with three-cylinders (and crash tests), while Volvo has immortalized the five-cylinder.

But rarely has an engine type been so linked to a brand as the inline six has been to BMW. The two go perfectly together as peanut butter and jam, fries with Oliehoorn fries sauce or IAMS chunks with salmon oil (our Spaniel in the editorial office also makes a suggestion).

BMW with a straight-six

The combination of a naturally aspirated inline six, manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and not too much electronics no longer exists. Everything at BMW nowadays has a turbo, in the case of the M models there are even two turbos on the steering wheels.

Yet the BMWs of the military police have a naturally aspirated straight-six. This concerns the K1600GT. Fun fact: BMW did not design the engine itself, but British Ricardo did.

It is not surprising that the Royal Military Police has chosen BMW. BMW is very strong when it comes to this part of the market in terms of touring motorcycles. The Royal Military Police has been riding the Yamaha FJR1300 since 2006. However, this motorcycle is not homologated for Euro 6 and is no longer available here.

Super thick K1600 GT-p

We involuntarily assumed that people would choose the R1250RT. After all, that is the prototype police bicycle. But it has become the more luxurious, faster, more expensive and more prestigious K1600. They also tested the R1250RT, but the K1600 appeared to meet the requirements better.

By the way, the Royal Military Police is not going to replace all their bicycles. They will first test with the BMW K1600 GT-p next week. Since there are no other alternatives in this class, there is a good chance that the Dutch military police will ultimately opt for this motorcycle. Even if only that the father of the undersigned scribe in question served in the military police and drove a K1600 GT. That can not be a coincidence.

Photo credits: Royal Military Police

