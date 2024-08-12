After several weeks of apparent calm in the future of the Colombian Luis Diaz, The Spanish press once again spoke of his possible landing in Catalonia to play in the FC Barcelona.

Luis Diaz He is focused on his present with the Liverpool and he made it clear with the outstanding friendly match he played this Sunday against the Seville, Spain, being one of the best footballers on the field.

Arne Slot

He captivated with his runs in attack, he once again showed the sacrifice that characterizes him and he sharpened his aim, the element that generated so much criticism last week. The player born in Barracas (La Guajira) played more than an hour of the match, scored a double and was congratulated for his DT Arne Slot.

In Spain they try to destabilize Luis Díaz

Lucho’s good start has not gone unnoticed in Spainwhere they talk about him again and try to destabilize his future in England. The press of Catalonia He said on Monday that Barcelona’s ‘plan B’ in the event that the signing of Nico Williams.

“Luis Diaz (Liverpool) “He is still very popular at Barça,” began the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which said that Luis Díaz has not abandoned the club and is insisting on signing him despite all the obstacles that must be overcome.

Luis Diaz

“All the names are on the table at Barça, which had the Colombian in mind for months now. Luis Diaz (Liverpool) as another target for that flank of the attack. A self-confessed Barça fan, the ‘red’ winger is 27 years old and is much more experienced than Nico Williams“, the newspaper explained.

“The new era at Anfield, with the departure of Jürgen Klopp, who signed him from Porto in January 2022, and the arrival of Arne Slot, could lead to the possibility of an exit, although Liverpool would not offer Barcelona any financial facilities. His contract expires in 2027,” he added.

Luis Díaz is a very complicated signing

However, the arrival of Luis Diaz to the Barcelona It would be very complicated because he started as a starter in coach Arne Slot’s first game with Liverpool in Anfield Road and it seems that he is going to win a place in the starting eleven.

Luis Diaz

Furthermore, the high transfer fees would be impossible for Barcelona, ​​who are in a tight financial situation after signing Dani Olmo. Liverpool will not let the 27-year-old leave for less than 75 million euros, a prohibitive figure for the Catalans.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS