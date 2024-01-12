The news comes from the United States, but affects Italy very closely: the Prema team is reportedly evaluating a new program in the IndyCar Series. The indiscretion has not been confirmed nor denied by the Venetian team, but it appears well founded considering the team's ambitions and the successes achieved in all the European series in which it plays. In the recent fortieth anniversary of its foundation, celebrated in Venice in the presence of over sixty former drivers, the desire to look beyond emerged, and IndyCar could fit perfectly with the needs.

Over the last decade, many drivers have completed their journey in the preparatory categories in the Prema orbit, remaining faithful to the team even in category jumps. Relationships then concluded after experiences in F3 and F2, often with the regret of not being able to enter the world of professional championships together. It is no coincidence that one of the first drivers to comment on the Prema-IndyCar rumors was a former driver.

“It would be a dream come true – declared Felix Rosenqvist to the Racer magazine – if there really were the opportunity to work together again I wouldn't hesitate to join my old friends from Prema. In 2015 we won the European Formula 3 championship together, and I can say that outside of Formula 1 they are the best team in Europe. If they were to come here to IndyCar, they would be a force to be reckoned with.”

Regarding the management of the single-seater, it would not be a leap in the dark, the relationship with Dallara dates back over thirty years and the philosophy of working in single-brand championships has been the daily habitat of the team for many years. Recently the Lamborghini LMDh IMSA program of IronLynx (which shares ownership with Prema) has laid the foundations in a headquarters in Detroit, and all this can lead to the hypothesis of a synergy capable of helping both projects. If confirmations arrive, it will only remain to understand who the partner could be on the motoring front.