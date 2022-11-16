the year of Linda Caicedo It has been extraordinary: she was the best player in the Copa América, at just 17 years old, in a tournament in which the senior women’s team won the subtitle and qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, it was Silver Ball and Bronze Boot in the historic performance of the U-17 Team, which achieved the best performance of any Colombian team in a Fifa tournament: it finished second in the World Cup in India, in which those led by Carlos Paniagua reached the final, in which they lost 1-0 against Spain.

All this, added to his performances in the Colombian League, in which he has already played 49 games, and in the women’s Copa Libertadores, and his nomination for the Globe Soccer Awards, in which he finished second in the public vote, put Linda in the crosshairs of large international teams. And there is one that sounds harsh: FC Barcelona.

Joan Laporta talks about his interest in Linda Caicedo

Joan Laporta, the president of the blaugrana club, is in Bogotá, in the midst of the alliance with the United Nations Agency for Refugees, in which, together with members of the Barcelona Football Club Foundation, they visited the projects they support in Arauca and Norte de Santander .

In a press conference, Laporta explained the situation with the Deportivo Cali player: “In the scouting department of FC Barcelona we have Linda Caicedo in our goal. The truth is that we have liked Linda Caicedo for a long time. three years is in our objectives”.

Photo: Luis Lizarazo / Archive EL TIEMPO

Given the insistence on interest in Caicedo, Laporta declared: “Don’t make me discover Linda Caicedo so much because then the other clubs will come, they will try to sign her and it will be increasingly difficult to bring her to Barça. She is a player who has exceptional talent, and our scouting department also keeps her in mind”.

“I know that there have been contacts, I can also say it, but a certain situation that is in the process of being resolved has not yet been resolved and nothing more. I can’t tell you how a signing is going here either because I think it would do those who are working for this a favor, ”he assured.

It should be remembered that Linda Caicedo is still a minor and that she will turn 18 on February 22. Already with citizenship, surely the doors of international football will open even more.

SPORTS

With Soccerred