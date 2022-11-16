“Never in my life could I have imagined the arrival of this moment”, he celebrated; ceremony will be held on February 5

The singer Anitta, 29 years old, was nominated for the 1st time for the Grammy. She will compete as “Breakthrough Artist of the Year”. Competing with the Brazilian: Omar Apollo, Domi & Jd Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwie and Molly Tuttle. The complete list of indications can be read here (in English).

Before, only 3 Brazilians had been nominated in this category: Astrud Gilberto and Tom Jobim, in 1965, and Eumir Deodato, in 1974. Recording Academy announced this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) the nominees. The 65th edition of the music awards will be held on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, in the United States.

In post on your Instagram profileAnitta thanked for the nomination. “Wow! Wow Wow Wow…never in my life could I have imagined this moment coming. I’m from Brazil, guys… I mean… wow! Wordless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… forever grateful. Win or lose this is the greatest achievement I would ever have dreamed of having. Much love to all the other history making nominees.”he wrote.

Already on your Twitter accountthe singer shared a video of the moment she learned of the nomination for the main music award. Watch (12s):

Anitta has already been nominated for Latin Grammy 8 times throughout his career. In the 2022 edition, she competes in the categories of “Record of the Year” and “Best Reggaeton Performance” with the hit “To involve🇧🇷

The ceremony of the 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy will be held on Thursday (17.nov), in Las Vegas, USA. Anitta will be one of the presenters of the award alongside Luis Fonsi, Thalia and Laura Pausini.

On August 29, Anitta became the 1st Brazilian artist to win the MTV VMA (Video Music Awards). The singer won the award in the category of best Latin music video for the hit “To involve”🇧🇷

In her victory speech, she said that she did not expect to win. She also mentioned her origins and that this was the 1st time for Brazil on that podium.

“My God. I wasn’t expecting it, I think I’m going to cry. I just want to say for those who don’t know that this is the 1st time that Brazil is here. It is the 1st time that my Brazil is receiving an award like this. I want to welcome my family and friends. I presented [no show] a rhythm [o funk] which for many years was considered a crime. I was raised in the favela and for many years we didn’t think this would be possible. So thank you very much!”said.

Watch the video in English (58s):

The hit reached #1 on global Spotify in March 2022, 4 months after its release. “To involve” also earned Anitta a record in the Guinness World Record🇧🇷

POLICY

On July 11, Anitta declared her vote for the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the elections held in October. “From this moment on, I am Lulalá in the 1st round. And, I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections”wrote the singer on her social networks.

Two days later, she published a montage in which she appeared dressed in a red outfit with a PT star, but banned the party from using the image. Anitta claimed to only support Lula and not the legend.

The singer also waved to the candidacy of Rodrigo Neves (PDT) to the government of Rio and said he supported Alessandro Molon (PSB) to the Senate.

Anitta also demonstrated at various times her displeasure with the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In an interview with Interview Magazine, on May 27, called Voldemort’s Chief Executive. The character is the main antagonist of the franchise. Harry Potter🇧🇷 “He hates me”said.

She also blocked Bolsonaro’s Twitter profile. The decision came after the Chief Executive commented on her publication on the social network about the appropriation of the Brazilian flag.

Before blocking it, Anitta replied: “Oh boy, go find what to do, go”🇧🇷 According to the singer, Bolsonaro used his social network to promote himself.

In March, the artist encouraged 16 and 17-year-olds to get their voter registration card for the elections and said that teenagers need to “make the title soon to change the president”🇧🇷

Read some of the artist’s criticisms of Bolsonaro:

NOMINATED IN THE MAIN CATEGORIES OF THE GRAMMY

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”;

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”;

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”;

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”;

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”;

Harry Styles – “As It Was”;

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”;

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”;

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”;

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”.

Record of the Year

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”;

Adele – “Easy on Me”;

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”;

Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”;

Doja Cat – “Woman”;

Harry Styles – “As It Was”;

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”;

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”;

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”;

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”.

Album of the Year

ABBA 🇧🇷 “Voyage”;

“Voyage”; Adele – “30”;

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”;

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”;

Brandi Carlile – “In These Silent Days”;

Coldplay – “Music Of The Spheres”;

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”;

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”;

Lizzo – “Special”;

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”.

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”;

BTS – “Yet To Come”;

Doja Cat – “Woman”;

Harry Styles – “As It Was”;

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”;

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”.

Best Musical Film