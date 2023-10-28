Of Gianni Pezzoli

Trichlorethylene, known as trichlorethylene, together with pesticides, herbicides and hydrocarbons could induce symptoms of parkinsonism

I read that exposure to the solvent trichlorethylene, very widespread due to industrial waste, is correlated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease: true?

He replies Gianni Pezzolineurologist, president of the Italian Association of Parkinsonians and the Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s (GO TO THE FORUM)

Among the neurodegenerative diseases, Parkinson’s is the one about which medicine has the most knowledge, better symptomatic therapies and, probably, better treatment prospects. In recent decades it has been understood that both genetics and environment play an important role in its development. When we talk about the environment we must also consider viruses and bacteria which in many cases live with us, in our intestines, on our mucous membranes, on the skin, everywhere on us.

Among the pollutants that cause the disease or anticipate it there are many pesticides and herbicides that have long been known to cause parkinsonism. Even almost all antipsychotic drugs (with the sole exclusion of quetiapine and low-dose clozapine), the central anti-nausea such as metoclopramide, intestinal prokinetics such as sulpiride and similar, antivertiginous drugs such as thiethylperazine can induce Parkinson's symptoms, especially if used for a prolonged period of time. The latest pollutants to enter this long black list of disease inducers are aliphatic hydrocarbons like thehexane (often contained in stain remover mixtures) and especially halogenated ones such as trichlorethylene, another stain remover.

The case of the American military We began to describe some cases already at the end of the 90s and then in the year 2000, after having visited almost a thousand patients, we observed how people who had used these substances had an earlier disease and less responsive to treatment. Studies in this field of environmental neurotoxicology are always few because they are poorly funded, require large case studies, very long observation periods and ultimately sometimes difficult political choices. Recently an important American group published in the journal JAMA Neurology results of considerable interest. They occurred at the Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina (USA). losses of trichlorethylene and similar substances from laundry tanks dry, especially in the decade from 1975 to 1985.

Double number of cases These losses had largely polluted the soil and aquifers so much so that the levels of trichlorethylene in drinking water were 70 times higher than the maximum allowed. Those who frequented the base were soldiers and sailors in their twenties. Now, forty years later, the people who had lived at Camp Lejeune present double the number of cases of probable Parkinson's compared to a similar military base, taken as a control group. The work is certainly significant but contains some inevitable flaws. There is no generalist national healthcare system in the United States only 50% of the soldiers on the base continued to be followed by military medicine. Another 50% were followed, we imagine, privately and their data is not available. We in Italy have the last public health system that is still reasonably efficient, but little is done to defend it.

A sector in which to invest The creation of large case series, available for research, is still possible and essential to prevent many diseases. In this case, through American military medicine we can reiterate that theuse of solvents such as trichlorethylene is much more dangerous than it may seem, even many decades after exposure. Investing in this sector clearly useful for us and for future generations, in order to contain what many see as a sort of Parkinson’s epidemic in the coming decades. For many other human pathologies they would benefit from it.