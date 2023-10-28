AD Sportwereld columnist Sjoerd Mossou writes this week about the phenomenon Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord (and his ‘bouncing girl’ Fer Serrano). “Gimenez is not yet playing football with a Lonely Planet from Rotterdam under his arm. He has his touchability in common with Ove Kindvall, another Feyenoord striker whose class became pleasantly normal after a while.”
Sjoerd Mossou
