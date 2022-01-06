An American coffee and liquor company is making a unique economic proposition to the partner make it through 30 nights without using electronic devices.

Going by the name of #KahluaStirItUpChallenge, the beverage company Kahlúa launched a challenge in which you will pay $ 25,000 (more than 100 million Colombian pesos) to the couple who can stop using cell phones and all kinds of technology for a period of 30 nights.

According to Kahlúa, with the arrival of a new year, many people think about working on their individual health, but not on the health of their relationship.

“What about the health of our relationships? One of the things that gets in the way the most in our relationships is – you guessed it – screen time., with nearly half of Americans admitting that they spend five to six hours on their phones every day (that’s almost nine years on their mobile device), ”the company says on its website.

Therefore, to end the time that couples lose on their mobile devices, the company launched this challenge so that people can change their night routines and thus access a juicy prize.

“The #KahluaStirItUpChallenge gives couples the opportunity to disconnect to reconnect and liven up their nightly routines for a great reward,” the company announces on its website.

The couple must stop using cell phones and all kinds of technology for a period of 30 nights.

What will the challenge be like?

The couple selected for the challenge will have to pass 30 nights (1 month) without using the internet. For a period of 12 hours a day, they will have to stop using cell phones and other electronic devices.

In exchange, they will receive a ‘Kahlúa Kit’, a box with 30 activities that they will be able to take advantage of during the nights when they will not be able to use the internet.

Need some ‘new year, new me’ motivation? How does the chance to win $ 25k sound… 👀 We are challenging one couple to go internet-free for 30 nights & stir up their routine with the help of our Kahlúa kit for a chance to win $ 25k. Enter here👉 https://t.co/RQohf3ztk4 pic.twitter.com/TnvAfLOGPm – Kahlúa (@Kahlua) December 7, 2021

In the box you will find activities to make martinis, cooking challenges, among many others.

Those interested in participating in the challenge, which will take place from January 16 to February 15, must be over 21 years of age and reside in the United States.

To participate, couples must send a video of a minimum of 30 seconds and a maximum of two minutes in which they answer questions such as: how did they meet, how long have they been together, what they do at night, hobbies and passions, and why they want to be part of the challenge . Only one pair will be selected.

Would you participate with your boyfriend or girlfriend if you could? Kahlúa calls him to disconnect to reconnect.

