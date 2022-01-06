The US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended booster doses of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15. This is stated in the statement of the TsKPZ, reports TASS…

“It is imperative to ensure that our children and adolescents are protected from infection with COVID-19 and the severe consequences of the disease,” said the head of the CDC, Rochelle Walenski. He added that the center now recommends that all adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age receive a booster dose of the vaccine five months after the initial vaccination.

Earlier, scientists at Ohio State University (USA) found that booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are capable of providing protection against the omicron variant of coronavirus, which reduces the effectiveness of the first two doses. It turned out that the omicron variant demonstrates resistance to neutralizing antibodies, which is 22.9 times higher than the resistance of the original D614G strain.