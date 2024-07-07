In Mexico you will find the largest park in Latin Americawhich not only stands out for its size, but for its attractions and activities that make Disney tremble. But is it open yet? This is what you need to know enter the new park located in Nuevo Nayarit.

The impressive park Vidanta World, Located in Banderas Bay (one of the largest bays in Mexico), it stretches for 42 kilometers.

Vidanta, One of the most prestigious resort chains in the country, has been developing this ambitious project in New Nayarit for several years.

Vidanta World presents itself as the first theme park in the world created for all generations, promising to revolutionize the way we vacation.

Phase one of the park was available Exclusively for Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta guests from August 30 to November 12, 2023, offering a behind-the-scenes look at an extraordinary world that combines thrills, world-class entertainment, luxury and nature.

It is unknown at this time When will be the exact opening date? but during your stay at the Vidanta hotel you will be able to enjoy the wonderful view and other attractions.

Get to know the gigantic Vidanta park in Nuevo Nayarit

In the first phase, visitors were able to explore Jungle Valley, a charming lakeside village that houses the main attractions.

The Vista Wheel, a colorful Ferris wheel, offers stunning aerial views of the park and Banderas Bay. This attraction has fixed and moving cabins, for a customized experience.

Another highlight is Floresta Drop, an exciting parachute-style ride adorned with multi-colored flowers, ideal for all ages.

At Jungle Valley, there are themed games where guests can compete to win prizes. Popular games like Ready, Set, Gecko and Alebrije Dash allow families to test their skills in fun challenges.

The tour begins with The Crater Experience, an exciting adventure in a natural landscape surrounding a huge body of water. This show includes jets of water, lights, music and fire, creating an unforgettable experience.

At night, The Lake Show features a dazzling display of fountains, lasers and lights synchronized to music on Jungle Valley’s sprawling lake, with every seat offering an excellent view.

Vidanta World offers not only theme parks, but also luxurious accommodations, golf courses and the first aerial tramway in a beach resort: the SkyDream Parks Gondola. Designed by former Disney chief planner Wing Chao, Vidanta World will include three dream parks:

– Immersive Dream Park: A place where visitors can explore ancient ruins and a mysterious jungle.

– Dream Park Aquatic: An oasis full of exciting water attractions.

– Dream Park Natural: A park focused on nature, full of colors and magic.

To stay up to date with official prices and the date of opening to the general public, we recommend following Vidanta’s social media accounts.