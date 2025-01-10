The number of high-speed passengers in Spain registered a notable increase of 12.3% last November, reaching 3 million of travelers. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this Friday, a growth of close to 20% was also highlighted in users of the railways of middle distancewhich exceeded 4.7 million passengers.

In total, more than 483.7 million passengers used public transport in November, which represents an increase of 1.3% compared to the same month in 2023. By type of transport, urban transport grew by 0.8% year-on-year, while the intercity increased by 5.1%. Maritime transport stood out especially, with a growth of 8.6%.

Urban transport was used by more than 300 million of travelers in November, 0.8% more than in the same month of 2023. However, metro transport decreased by 1.5% year-on-year, while urban bus transport grew by 2.4%.

Regarding bus transportation, the largest increases were recorded in the Basque Country (+9.3%), Murcia Region (+8.5%) and Estremadura (+8.4%). On the other hand, Catalonia was the only region to experience a decrease, with a drop of 4.6%.









In the interurban area, more than 141.1 million travelers used this type of transport, which represents an increase of 5.1%. By modalities, maritime transport grew by 8.6%, air transport by 7.2%, bus transport by 5.8% and railway transport by 4%.

Focus on rail and high speed

Of the 60.6 million passengers registered on the railway, 5.1 million used the service Surroundings (+2.6%), while 4.7 million opted for the medium distance (+20%). Long distance services increased by 6.2%, reaching more than 3.6 million users, of which more than 3 million traveled at high speed (+12.3%).

transportation air interior also showed a significant increase, of 7.2%, exceeding 3.6 million passengers. Within this segment, flights between the peninsula and the rest of the territory grew by 10.6% (1.7 million travelers), peninsular flights increased by 3.4% (1.4 million), and inter-island flights they rose 7% (515,000 passengers).

In contrast, the special and discretionary transportation registered a decrease of 6.5% in November, reaching more than 42.5 million users, according to data from the Spanish statistical institute.

Special transport fell 9.6%, with 28.8 million passengers. Within this segment, school transportation was reduced by 10.8% and work transportation by 4.9%. For its part, discretionary transport showed a slight increase of 0.7%, reaching 13.6 million users.