A recent study published in Nature Scientific Reports has shed new light on how different digital activities affect children’s intelligence. The analysis, which included 9,855 children between 9 and 10 years old, concluded that not all screen interactions have the same impact, and that Activities like video games could even be beneficial.

The study revealed that children who played more video games over two years showed a average increase of 2.55 IQ points. According to researchers, these games stimulate skills such as working memory and attention, requiring problem solving and quick decision making. On the other hand, watching videos also showed a positive impact, although more modest, with an increase of 1.8 points in intelligence.

However, the time spent on social networks or video calls did not present significant effects on intelligence, suggesting that the content and purpose of these interactions are key to evaluating their impact.

The study also highlighted that factors such as Genetics and socioeconomic level influence initial intelligence, but they did not determine the cognitive changes observed. Gender differences were also found: while The children played more video games, girls tended to socialize more online.

These findings underscore the importance of understanding digital activities from a nuanced perspective, distinguishing between types of use and content. While some activities can be beneficial, balance and supervision remain essential to ensure healthy development.