He real Madrid He closed 2024 in a big way, confirming his vast improvement after consolidating himself in third position in the ACB and beating Barcelona in a tight match in which, once again, he brought out all his virtues (Campazzo’s direction, dominance of Tavares, Hezonja’s score) and made almost invisible the defects that had hindered him so much in the first months of the season. An avalanche of good news that was seasoned by what, without a doubt, is already the whites’ record man: Sergio Llull.

The Balearic guard, at 37 years old, is determined to continue making history in the club of his loves, the one he arrived at when he was only 19 years old. Before the classic, and after a loud ovation from the WiZink Center, he received from the hand of Florentino Perez a commemorative t-shirt for becoming the player in the history of the team with the most games played in the Spanish league, a total of 620 (13,478 minutes) which already exceeds the 619 of his former teammate Felipe Reyes.

The Menorcan confirms his dominance in the ACB, as he is also the best scorer for the Whites in the competition (6,480 points), the top assist scorer (1,921) and the three-point shooter with the most hits (926). However, he is still far from finding a place among the best in the tournament. In the historical table, it occupies 12th place in matches played, just four behind Pablo Laso (624) but far from the 824 that the aforementioned Reyes accumulated.

Not only in his country does he leave his mark Lull since, last Thursday, it was Europe that prostrated itself before him. In the duel against Alba Berlin, in addition to leading his team’s victory with 20 points, he equaled the legendary Kyle Hinesformer Olympiacos and CSKA among others, as an athlete with the most duels played in the Euroleague (425) and the Greek legend Vassilis Spanoulisnow coach of Monaco, in minutes on the pitch (9,391).









2024 will be a very special year for Llull, and not only because of what has been achieved in recent days. Already on April 23, he became the top triple scorer in the continental tournament (624) in a duel against Baskoniasurpassing his idol, ‘La Bomba’ Navarro.

Furthermore, on February 15, he did the same in the Copa del Rey, during the quarterfinals against the UCAM Murcia (68) and, on January 9, against Bayern Munich, he reached the figure of 1,047 white duels, a peak that no player on either the football or basketball teams had ever reached.