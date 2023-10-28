In the desire of get a visa, many wonder if it is beneficial to have a family member with United States citizenship. As official sources indicate, this will depend on the type of visa you want to apply for, since the requirements are different if the intention is to enter the country as a tourist or if you are looking to apply for a residency.

Given the interest generated by the processing of the necessary documentation to enter the United States, an infinite amount of information regarding the subject circulates on social networks and various sites. This can lead to confusion for applicants, so it is important to refer to what official sources indicate.

Does having a family member with US citizenship help to obtain a tourist visa?

In the case of processing a B-1 or B-2 visa to enter the United States, having a family member with citizenship will not represent a benefit or incentive. for it to be granted. As stated in the section within the Official site of the area of ​​the State Department that is in charge of this, in the case of the visa for business or tourism, what must be proven are the links with the country of origin.

Throughout the process to obtain this documentation, the applicant must demonstrate that they have strong ties to foreign territory to make it clear that they do not plan to stay in the United States. Therefore, having family members with citizenship or who live there will not be an advantage.

Does having a family member with US citizenship help to obtain a resident visa?

In this case, natives of many countries are eligible to apply for kinship visas within the framework of family reunification programs. The initiative is intended precisely for those who are family members of a US citizen or immigrant with permanent residence, as indicated in the Official site from the United States Embassy in Argentina. The program, which applies to some nations, allows entry to the US and the processing of a Green Card.